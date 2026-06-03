List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners

The 2026 NBA Finals tips tonight.

Who are the previous winners of the NBA Finals MVP Award?

Here's a list of the all-time NBA Finals MVPs by year.

NBA Finals MVP Winners By Year

Year Finals MVP 2024 Jaylen Brown 2023 Nikola Jokić 2022 Stephen Curry 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 LeBron James 2019 Kawhi Leonard 2018 Kevin Durant View Full Table ChevronDown

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