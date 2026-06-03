List of All Time NBA Champions By Year

The 2026 NBA Finals tips tonight.

Who are the previous winners of the NBA title throughout NBA history?

Here's a list of the all-time NBA champions by year.

NBA Champions By Year

Year Champion 2024 Boston Celtics 2023 Denver Nuggets 2022 Golden State Warriors 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Toronto Raptors 2018 Golden State Warriors View Full Table ChevronDown

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