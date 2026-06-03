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NBA

List of All Time NBA Champions By Year

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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List of All Time NBA Champions By Year

The 2026 NBA Finals tips tonight.

Who are the previous winners of the NBA title throughout NBA history?

Here's a list of the all-time NBA champions by year.

NBA Champions By Year

Year
Champion
2024Boston Celtics
2023Denver Nuggets
2022Golden State Warriors
2021Milwaukee Bucks
2020Los Angeles Lakers
2019Toronto Raptors
2018Golden State Warriors

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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