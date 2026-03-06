Lipscomb vs FGCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 4 seed Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 12-6 ASUN) and the No. 5 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-17, 8-10 ASUN) face off in the ASUN tournament Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb win (71.6%)

Lipscomb is a 3.5-point favorite against FGCU on Friday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lipscomb is 14-15-0 ATS this season.

FGCU has covered eight times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Lipscomb (7-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.2%) than FGCU (1-5) does as the underdog (16.7%).

The Bisons own a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in away games (7-10-0).

The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .267 (4-11-0). Away, it is .214 (3-11-0).

Lipscomb has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

FGCU's ASUN record against the spread is 5-14-0.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lipscomb has won in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bisons have come away with a win 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

FGCU has gone 4-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

The Eagles are 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 64.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Lipscomb was 64th in the country in points scored (78.6 per game) and 52nd in points allowed (67.7) last season.

Lipscomb grabbed 32.9 rebounds per game and gave up 31.4 boards last year, ranking 127th and 195th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 15.1 assists per game last year, Lipscomb was 74th in the nation.

Lipscomb was the 25th-best team in the country in turnovers per game (9.3) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5) last season.

FGCU posted 72.2 points per game (225th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

FGCU pulled down 32.6 boards per game (148th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).

Last season FGCU ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, putting up 14 per game.

FGCU, who was 79th in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game, forced 8.6 turnovers per contest, which was third-worst in the nation.

