Lipscomb vs FGCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament
The No. 4 seed Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 12-6 ASUN) and the No. 5 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-17, 8-10 ASUN) face off in the ASUN tournament Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lipscomb win (71.6%)
Lipscomb is a 3.5-point favorite against FGCU on Friday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Lipscomb vs. FGCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Lipscomb is 14-15-0 ATS this season.
- FGCU has covered eight times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Lipscomb (7-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.2%) than FGCU (1-5) does as the underdog (16.7%).
- The Bisons own a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in away games (7-10-0).
- The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .267 (4-11-0). Away, it is .214 (3-11-0).
- Lipscomb has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.
- FGCU's ASUN record against the spread is 5-14-0.
Lipscomb vs. FGCU: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Lipscomb has won in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- This season, the Bisons have come away with a win 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.
- FGCU has gone 4-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).
- The Eagles are 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 64.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Head-to-Head Comparison
- Lipscomb was 64th in the country in points scored (78.6 per game) and 52nd in points allowed (67.7) last season.
- Lipscomb grabbed 32.9 rebounds per game and gave up 31.4 boards last year, ranking 127th and 195th, respectively, in college basketball.
- With 15.1 assists per game last year, Lipscomb was 74th in the nation.
- Lipscomb was the 25th-best team in the country in turnovers per game (9.3) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5) last season.
- FGCU posted 72.2 points per game (225th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).
- FGCU pulled down 32.6 boards per game (148th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).
- Last season FGCU ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, putting up 14 per game.
- FGCU, who was 79th in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game, forced 8.6 turnovers per contest, which was third-worst in the nation.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!