Lions vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 28

The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Thursday.

Lions vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (82.4%)

Lions vs Bears Point Spread

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Lions are +100 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -122 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bears Over/Under

Lions versus Bears, on Nov. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lions vs Bears Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +400 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -521 favorite at home.

Lions vs Bears Betting Trends

Detroit has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

The Lions have covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 11 Lions games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The Bears are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

There have been four Bears games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Lions vs Bears Odds & Spread

