NFL

Lions vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (82.4%)

Lions vs Bears Point Spread

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Lions are +100 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -122 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bears Over/Under

Lions versus Bears, on Nov. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lions vs Bears Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +400 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -521 favorite at home.

Lions vs Bears Betting Trends

  • Detroit has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of 11 Lions games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
  • The Bears are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • There have been four Bears games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Lions vs Bears Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-521) | CHI: (+400)
  • Spread: DET: -10.5 (100) | CHI: +10.5 (-122)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

