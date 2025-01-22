Lions Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Detroit Lions come off one of their best seasons in franchise history, finishing 15-3. This smashed the previous franchise record of 12 wins, and the Lions have stacked double-digit wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

However, Detroit's season did not end as planned. Instead of contending late into the postseason, the Lions fell in their first playoff game in the Divisional Round. To achieve their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl, the Lions still have holes to fill -- though injuries played a huge role in 2024's postseason failure.

Let's look at Detroit's impending free agents along with positional needs. It should prove to be a busy offseason as the Lions will be looking to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Overall Offense: 2nd

2nd Pass Offense: 2nd

2nd Rush Offense: 6th

6th Overall Defense: 9th

9th Pass Defense: 3rd

3rd Rush Defense: 23rd

Lions' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Carlton Davis, CB

Kevin Zeitler, G

Tim Patrick, WR

Marcus Davenport, DE

Emmanuel Moseley, CB

Levi Onwuzurike, DT

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE

Khalil Dorsey, CB

Kindle Vildor, CB

Kyle Peko, DT

Allen Robinson, WR

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Ezekiel Turner, LB

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB

Dan Skipper, T

Pat O'Connor, DE

Ben Neimann, LB

John Cominsky, DE

Craig Reynolds, RB (restricted free agent)

Derrick Barnes, LB

Netane Muti, G

Jonah Williams, DE

Anthony Pittman, LB (restricted free agent)

Myles Adams, DE (restricted free agent)

Shane Zylstra, TE (restricted free agent)

Trevor Nowaske, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

Michael Niese, T (exclusive rights free agent)

Mitchell Agude, DE (exclusive rights free agent)

Connor Galvin, T (exclusive rights free agent)

Kayode Awosika, G (restricted free agent)

Kwon Alexander, LB

Morice Norris, S (exclusive rights free agent)

Michael Badgley, K

According to Spotrac, most of the Lions' impending free agents are depth pieces -- such as defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. Cornerback Carlton Davis, right guard Kevin Zeitler, and wide receiver Tim Patrick are probably the most notable names on this list.

With his 72.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grade, Davis was a key piece in this defense that ran man coverage at the 10th-highest rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He seems like a worthwhile re-sign, and Detroit is armed with the sixth-most cap space for the offseason.

Zeitler turns 35 in March, meaning the Lions could be ready to move on from an aging offensive lineman. Finally, Patrick enjoyed a solid role from Week 7 on, finishing with a snap rate over 50% in 11 of the final 12 regular-season games. Along with Davis, this could be a potential re-sign piece.

More than likely, the Lions will save most of their cap space for upcoming extensions, including star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

28th overall

2nd round

4th round

6th round (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

7th round (via Dallas Cowboys)

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

As far as offseason upgrades, Detroit will likely do most of this through the 2025 NFL Draft. The Lions have only six draft picks as of now, but they are expected to get some compensatory picks -- including a third-round pick for losing Aaron Glenn.

Even as its picks currently stand, Detroit could do some damage in the upcoming draft. Its been one of the best drafting teams over the last few years, which included selecting Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch all in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In FanDuel Research's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, our Austin Swaim mocked defensive tackle Deone Walker of Kentucky to the Lions. Defensive line has been a popular choice in mocks as NFL Mock Draft Data Base labeled edge rusher Jack Sawyer from Ohio State as the most likely pick for Detroit.

Finding quality starters outside of the first round has separated the Lions from the pack in recent years. This is where Detroit has the chance to emphatically address some needs in the offseason.

Lions' Top Offseason Needs

Defensive End

Guard

Cornerback

Early in the 2024 season, Aidan Hutchinson was a mad man with 7.5 sacks over five games. Following a season-ending injury to Hutchinson, pressure from the edge was a consistent problem for the Lions. Za'Darius Smith was acquired via trade and provided some relief, but he has only one year remaining on his contract.

Some big fish edge rushers will be available in free agency, including Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Chase Young. Whether its via free agency or using their top pick in the draft, finding another defensive end will be a priority.

Moving over to cornerback, Terrion Arnold struggled with a 50.2 PFF coverage grade in his rookie season. Plus, we have the uncertainty of free agent Carlton Davis. If the Lions fail to re-sign Davis, cornerback will likely become the No. 1 need.

We mentioned right guard Kevin Zeitler is approaching 35 years old. He still performed well in the 2024 season with a 86.8 PFF grade. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise if Detroit decided to get younger at this position. This could mean finding a young player to eventually fill in for a re-signed Zeitler.

The Lions have a solid chance of making major strides in the offseason with plenty of cap space and few notable impending free agents. Finding replacements for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn take the highest priority early in the offseason.

