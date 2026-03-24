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NHL

Lightning vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Wild Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-19-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-176)Wild (+146)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (62.1%)

Lightning vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Lightning are +138 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -172.

Lightning vs Wild Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Wild on March 24, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Lightning vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -176 favorite at home.

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