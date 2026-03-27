NHL
Lightning vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-24-10)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-166)
|Senators (+138)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.8%)
Lightning vs Senators Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -184.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- The Lightning-Senators matchup on March 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +138 underdog on the road.