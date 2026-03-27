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NHL

Lightning vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-24-10)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-166)Senators (+138)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (63.8%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -184.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Senators matchup on March 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +138 underdog on the road.

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