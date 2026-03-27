Lightning vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-24-10)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-166) Senators (+138) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63.8%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -184.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

The Lightning-Senators matchup on March 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +138 underdog on the road.

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