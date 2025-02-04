Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-20-4)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-176) Senators (+146) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (60.5%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -176 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +142.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

The Lightning-Senators matchup on February 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Senators, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Ottawa is +146 playing on the road.

