NHL
Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-20-4)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-176)
|Senators (+146)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (60.5%)
Lightning vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -176 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +142.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- The Lightning-Senators matchup on February 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Senators, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Ottawa is +146 playing on the road.