NHL

Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-20-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-176)Senators (+146)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (60.5%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -176 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +142.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Senators matchup on February 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Senators, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Ottawa is +146 playing on the road.

