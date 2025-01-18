FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (24-16-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-210)Red Wings (+172)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (71.2%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-148 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +120.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Red Wings on January 18, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Red Wings reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-210) and Detroit as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup