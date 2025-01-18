Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-16-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-4)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-210) Red Wings (+172) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (71.2%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-148 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +120.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Red Wings on January 18, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Red Wings reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-210) and Detroit as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!