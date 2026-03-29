Lightning vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Predators Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-21-6) vs. Nashville Predators (34-30-9)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-205) Predators (+168) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (52.1%)

Lightning vs Predators Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Lightning are +118 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -148.

Lightning vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Predators game on March 29 has been set at 6.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Predators Moneyline

The Lightning vs Predators moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -205 favorite, while Nashville is a +168 underdog on the road.

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