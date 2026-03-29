NHL
Lightning vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Predators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (45-21-6) vs. Nashville Predators (34-30-9)
- Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-205)
|Predators (+168)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (52.1%)
Lightning vs Predators Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Lightning are +118 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -148.
Lightning vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Predators game on March 29 has been set at 6.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Predators Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Predators moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -205 favorite, while Nashville is a +168 underdog on the road.