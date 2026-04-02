Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-21-16)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-172) Penguins (+142) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (64%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +146.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Penguins matchup on April 2 has been set at 6.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!