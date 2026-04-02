NHL
Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Penguins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-21-16)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-172)
|Penguins (+142)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (64%)
Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +146.
Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Penguins matchup on April 2 has been set at 6.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.