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NHL

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Oilers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (42-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-27-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-140)Oilers (+116)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (55.3%)

Lightning vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -215.

Lightning vs Oilers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Oilers on March 21, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Lightning vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +116 underdog at home.

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