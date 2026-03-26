Lightning vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-29-10)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-295) Kraken (+235) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (75.9%)

Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -118 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -104.

Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Kraken on March 26, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Kraken, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -295, and Seattle is +235 playing on the road.

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