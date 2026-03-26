NHL
Lightning vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Kraken Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-29-10)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-295)
|Kraken (+235)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (75.9%)
Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -118 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -104.
Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Kraken on March 26, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Kraken, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -295, and Seattle is +235 playing on the road.