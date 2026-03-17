NHL
Lightning vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Kraken Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (40-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-26-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-192)
|Kraken (+158)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.7%)
Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +136.
Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Lightning-Kraken matchup on March 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Lightning, Seattle is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing on the road.