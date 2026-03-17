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NHL

Lightning vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (40-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-26-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-192)Kraken (+158)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (63.7%)

Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +136.

Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Kraken matchup on March 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Lightning, Seattle is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing on the road.

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