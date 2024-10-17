Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-132) Golden Knights (+110) - Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (59.6%)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Golden Knights are -240 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +195.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning vs Golden Knights October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Lightning, Vegas is the underdog at +110, and Tampa Bay is -132 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!