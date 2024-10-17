menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-132)Golden Knights (+110)-Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (59.6%)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Golden Knights are -240 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +195.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning vs Golden Knights October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Lightning, Vegas is the underdog at +110, and Tampa Bay is -132 playing at home.

