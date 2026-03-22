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NHL

Lightning vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Flames Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (42-21-4) vs. Calgary Flames (28-34-7)
  • Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-192)Flames (+158)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (52.9%)

Lightning vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -170 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +138.

Lightning vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Flames matchup on March 22 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Flames moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -192 favorite, while Calgary is a +158 underdog at home.

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