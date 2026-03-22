Lightning vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Flames Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-21-4) vs. Calgary Flames (28-34-7)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-192) Flames (+158) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (52.9%)

Lightning vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -170 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +138.

Lightning vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Flames matchup on March 22 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Flames Moneyline

The Lightning vs Flames moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -192 favorite, while Calgary is a +158 underdog at home.

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