Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (46-21-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (42-21-10)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-176) Canadiens (+146) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (67.1%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +142.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Canadiens matchup on March 31 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Montreal is +146 playing on the road.

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