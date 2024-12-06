Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Bahamas Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Liberty Flames facing the Buffalo Bulls.

Liberty vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-154) | Buffalo: (+128)

Liberty: (-154) | Buffalo: (+128) Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-115)

Liberty: -3.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Liberty's record against the spread is 3-8-0.

Liberty has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 3.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Out of 11 Liberty games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Buffalo has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Buffalo has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, eight of Buffalo's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty vs Buffalo Point Spread

Buffalo is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Liberty. Buffalo is -115 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -105.

Liberty vs Buffalo Over/Under

Liberty versus Buffalo on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Liberty vs Buffalo Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Liberty-Buffalo, Liberty is the favorite at -154, and Buffalo is +128.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 30.7 64 23.3 32 54.7 11 Buffalo 29.1 58 28 87 48.5 12

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium

