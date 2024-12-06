Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Bahamas Bowl 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Liberty Flames facing the Buffalo Bulls.
Liberty vs Buffalo Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Liberty: (-154) | Buffalo: (+128)
- Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Trends
- Liberty's record against the spread is 3-8-0.
- Liberty has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 3.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Out of 11 Liberty games so far this season, five have hit the over.
- Buffalo has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, eight of Buffalo's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Liberty vs Buffalo Point Spread
Buffalo is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Liberty. Buffalo is -115 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -105.
Liberty vs Buffalo Over/Under
Liberty versus Buffalo on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Liberty vs Buffalo Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Liberty-Buffalo, Liberty is the favorite at -154, and Buffalo is +128.
Liberty vs. Buffalo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Liberty
|30.7
|64
|23.3
|32
|54.7
|11
|Buffalo
|29.1
|58
|28
|87
|48.5
|12
Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Game time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium
