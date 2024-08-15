menu item
NFL

Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Winning a division title is every NFL team's ticket to the big stage. But for some organizations, it's been quite a while since they've captured a division crown.

For example, the Detroit Lions were only recently able to break out of a lengthy drought when they won the NFC North in 2023. On the flip side, some teams have been waiting decades to claim another divisional title (sorry, Cleveland Browns fans).

Let's take a look at when each NFL team last won their division, and how you can bet on this year's division winners.

Longest Division Championship Droughts

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, organized by longest drought.

Team
Current Division
Year
Cleveland BrownsAFC North1989
Las Vegas RaidersAFC West2002
New York JetsAFC East2002
Miami DolphinsAFC East2008
Los Angeles ChargersAFC West2009
New York GiantsNFC East2011
Indianapolis ColtsAFC South2014
Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, including the outcome of that season's run.

AFC East

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC East:

AFC East Winner 2024-25
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots

AFC North

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC North:

AFC North Winner 2024-25
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns

AFC South

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC South:

AFC South Winner 2024-25
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC West:

AFC West Winner 2024-25
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos

NFC East

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC East:

NFC East Winner 2024-25
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
New York Giants

NFC North

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC North:

NFC North Winner 2024-25
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC South:

NFC South Winner 2024-25
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC West:

NFC West Winner 2024-25
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals

Interested in betting on this year's division winners? See all current odds at FanDuel Sportsbook today!

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

