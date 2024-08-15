Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title
Winning a division title is every NFL team's ticket to the big stage. But for some organizations, it's been quite a while since they've captured a division crown.
For example, the Detroit Lions were only recently able to break out of a lengthy drought when they won the NFC North in 2023. On the flip side, some teams have been waiting decades to claim another divisional title (sorry, Cleveland Browns fans).
Let's take a look at when each NFL team last won their division, and how you can bet on this year's division winners.
Longest Division Championship Droughts
Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, organized by longest drought.
Team
Current Division
Year
|Cleveland Browns
|AFC North
|1989
|Las Vegas Raiders
|AFC West
|2002
|New York Jets
|AFC East
|2002
|Miami Dolphins
|AFC East
|2008
|Los Angeles Chargers
|AFC West
|2009
|New York Giants
|NFC East
|2011
|Indianapolis Colts
|AFC South
|2014
Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, including the outcome of that season's run.
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- New England Patriots won the division in 2019 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- Miami Dolphins won the division in 2008 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- New York Jets won the division in 2002 and lost in the Divisional Round.
AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens won the division in 2023 and lost the AFC Championship.
- Cincinnati Bengals won the division in 2022 and lost the AFC Championship.
- Pittsburgh Steelers won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- Cleveland Browns won the division in 1989 and lost the AFC Championship.
AFC South
- Houston Texans won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Jacksonville Jaguars won the division in 2022 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Tennessee Titans won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Indianapolis Colts won the division in 2014 and lost the AFC Championship.
AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs won the division in 2023 and went on to win the Super Bowl.
- Denver Broncos won the division in 2015 and went on to win the Super Bowl.
- Los Angeles Chargers won the division in 2009 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Las Vegas Raiders won the division in 2002 and lost in the Super Bowl.
NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys won the division in 2023 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- Philadelphia Eagles won the division in 2022 and lost in the Super Bowl.
- Washington Commanders won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- New York Giants won the division in 2011 and went on to win the Super Bowl.
NFC North
- Detroit Lions won the division in 2023 and lost in the NFC Championship.
- Minnesota Vikings won the division in 2022 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- Green Bay Packers won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Chicago Bears won the division in 2018 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- New Orleans Saints won the division in 2020 and lost in the Divisional Round.
- Atlanta Falcons won the division in 2016 and lost in the Super Bowl.
- Carolina Panthers won the division in 2015 and lost in the Super Bowl.
NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers won the division in 2023 and lost in the Super Bowl.
- Los Angeles Rams won the division in 2021 and went on to win the Super Bowl.
- Seattle Seahawks won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
- Arizona Cardinals won the division in 2015 and lost the NFC Championship.
