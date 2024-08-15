Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Winning a division title is every NFL team's ticket to the big stage. But for some organizations, it's been quite a while since they've captured a division crown.

For example, the Detroit Lions were only recently able to break out of a lengthy drought when they won the NFC North in 2023. On the flip side, some teams have been waiting decades to claim another divisional title (sorry, Cleveland Browns fans).

Let's take a look at when each NFL team last won their division, and how you can bet on this year's division winners.

Longest Division Championship Droughts

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, organized by longest drought.

Team Current Division Year Cleveland Browns AFC North 1989 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West 2002 New York Jets AFC East 2002 Miami Dolphins AFC East 2008 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West 2009 New York Giants NFC East 2011 Indianapolis Colts AFC South 2014 View Full Table

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, including the outcome of that season's run.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.

New England Patriots won the division in 2019 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Miami Dolphins won the division in 2008 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

New York Jets won the division in 2002 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC East:

AFC East Winner 2024-25 AFC East Winner 2024-25 Buffalo Bills +100 New York Jets +170 Miami Dolphins +450 New England Patriots +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens won the division in 2023 and lost the AFC Championship.

Cincinnati Bengals won the division in 2022 and lost the AFC Championship.

Pittsburgh Steelers won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Cleveland Browns won the division in 1989 and lost the AFC Championship.

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC North:

AFC North Winner 2024-25 AFC North Winner 2024-25 Baltimore Ravens +120 Cincinnati Bengals +210 Pittsburgh Steelers +470 Cleveland Browns +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC South

Houston Texans won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Jacksonville Jaguars won the division in 2022 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Tennessee Titans won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Indianapolis Colts won the division in 2014 and lost the AFC Championship.

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC South:

AFC South Winner 2024-25 AFC South Winner 2024-25 Houston Texans -150 Jacksonville Jaguars +340 Indianapolis Colts +500 Tennessee Titans +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs won the division in 2023 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos won the division in 2015 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers won the division in 2009 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Las Vegas Raiders won the division in 2002 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Here is each team's odds to win the AFC West:

AFC West Winner 2024-25 AFC West Winner 2024-25 Kansas City Chiefs -390 Los Angeles Chargers +490 Las Vegas Raiders +2300 Denver Broncos +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys won the division in 2023 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia Eagles won the division in 2022 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

New York Giants won the division in 2011 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC East:

NFC East Winner 2024-25 NFC East Winner 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles -140 Dallas Cowboys +145 Washington Commanders +1900 New York Giants +2600 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC North

Detroit Lions won the division in 2023 and lost in the NFC Championship.

Minnesota Vikings won the division in 2022 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Green Bay Packers won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Chicago Bears won the division in 2018 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC North:

NFC North Winner 2024-25 NFC North Winner 2024-25 Detroit Lions -185 Chicago Bears +500 Green Bay Packers +700 Minnesota Vikings +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.

New Orleans Saints won the division in 2020 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Atlanta Falcons won the division in 2016 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Carolina Panthers won the division in 2015 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC South:

NFC South Winner 2024-25 NFC South Winner 2024-25 Atlanta Falcons +155 New Orleans Saints +200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +210 Carolina Panthers +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers won the division in 2023 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams won the division in 2021 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Arizona Cardinals won the division in 2015 and lost the NFC Championship.

Here is each team's odds to win the NFC West:

NFC West Winner 2024-25 NFC West Winner 2024-25 San Francisco 49ers -230 Seattle Seahawks +500 Los Angeles Rams +750 Arizona Cardinals +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

