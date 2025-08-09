Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was first among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 430.4. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|430.4
|1
|1
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|335.6
|2
|2
Lamar Jackson 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 against the New York Giants, Jackson posted a season-high 36.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-25 (84%), 290 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 65 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|25.1
|26-for-41
|273
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|16.4
|21-for-34
|247
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Cowboys
|26.0
|12-for-15
|182
|1
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|23.6
|13-for-18
|156
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|33.4
|26-for-42
|348
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|18.9
|20-for-26
|323
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|34.4
|17-for-22
|281
|5
|0
|0
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps
Last year Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards (245.4 yards per game) while going 316-for-474 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with four interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Zay Flowers
|116
|74
|1059
|4
|7
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45
|756
|9
|8
|Mark Andrews
|69
|55
|673
|11
|15
Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.