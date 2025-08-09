FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was first among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 430.4. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points430.411
2025 Projected Fantasy Points335.622

Lamar Jackson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 against the New York Giants, Jackson posted a season-high 36.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-25 (84%), 290 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 65 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Chiefs25.126-for-41273100
Week 2Raiders16.421-for-34247110
Week 3@Cowboys26.012-for-15182101
Week 4Bills23.613-for-18156201
Week 5@Bengals33.426-for-42348400
Week 6Commanders18.920-for-26323110
Week 7@Buccaneers34.417-for-22281500

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Last year Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards (245.4 yards per game) while going 316-for-474 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with four interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zay Flowers11674105947
Rashod Bateman724575698
Mark Andrews69556731115

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

