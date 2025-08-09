Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was first among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 430.4. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 430.4 1 1 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 335.6 2 2

Lamar Jackson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 against the New York Giants, Jackson posted a season-high 36.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-25 (84%), 290 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 65 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 25.1 26-for-41 273 1 0 0 Week 2 Raiders 16.4 21-for-34 247 1 1 0 Week 3 @Cowboys 26.0 12-for-15 182 1 0 1 Week 4 Bills 23.6 13-for-18 156 2 0 1 Week 5 @Bengals 33.4 26-for-42 348 4 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 18.9 20-for-26 323 1 1 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 34.4 17-for-22 281 5 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Last year Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards (245.4 yards per game) while going 316-for-474 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with four interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15

