Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ABC
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is 216.5.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Lakers
|-4
|216.5
|-180
|+152
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Timberwolves win (52.8%)
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Lakers have covered the spread 45 times this season (45-35-2).
- The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 39 wins against the spread.
- Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 41 times this season.
- Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (18-21-2).
- The Lakers have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).
- Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-23-1).
- Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41), and 48.8% of the time away (20 of 41).
Lakers Leaders
- LeBron James averages 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.
- Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys.
- Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 5 boards.
- Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Timberwolves Leaders
- Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in league).
- Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).
- Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Timberwolves get 12.2 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.7 boards and 2 assists.
