Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is 216.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 216.5 -180 +152

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (52.8%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 45 times this season (45-35-2).

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 41 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (18-21-2).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-23-1).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41), and 48.8% of the time away (20 of 41).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 5 boards.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in league).

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves get 12.2 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.7 boards and 2 assists.

