Lakers vs. Thunder: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Thunder Moneyline

LeBron James 20+ Points

Under 210.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Thunder vs. Lakers Props and Betting Picks for Game 2

Leg 1: Oklahoma City Moneyline

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder May 8 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champion, the No. 1 overall seed, and have not lost a single game in these 2026 playoffs. The Thunder swept Phoenix in four games in the first round and opened the second round with an 18-point road win over Los Angeles despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring just 18 points and the team committing 16 turnovers. That is how dominant this roster is.

The Los Angeles Lakers are without Luka Doncic indefinitely — officially ruled out for Game 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst reporting he is "not close" to returning and an eight-week recovery timeline placing his earliest possible return near the end of May. Jarred Vanderbilt is also doubtful with a dislocated finger.

OKC went 4-0 against Los Angeles in the regular season, winning by an average of 29.3 points per game. Even with Jalen Williams sidelined, this is a huge mismatch -- which we saw play out in the series opener.

Leg 2: LeBron James 20+ Points

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points LeBron James -158 View more odds in Sportsbook

Oklahoma City is elite defensively, but they don't have a great one-on-one matchup for James -- Jalen Williams is injured, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso are capable but undersized, and the Thunder's defensive scheme priorities are built around protecting the rim and shutting down secondary Lakers creators.

In Game 1, James scored 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting — his most efficient performance of the postseason — with the Thunder declining to double-team or trap. Their strategy was explicit: let LeBron play one on one and eliminate every other Laker. It worked. With Austin Reaves still getting his footing back from a strained oblique, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard inconsistent, and no Doncic or to absorb shotmaking/playmaking responsibilities, James is the primary and secondary offensive option simultaneously.

Given how Game 1 went for OKC, it's probably safe to assume they'll deploy the same defensive strategy, and given how much LA needs LeBron's offensive production, this leg makes a lot of sense.

Leg 3: Under 210.5 Total Points

Total Points Under May 8 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Oklahoma City ranked first in defensive efficiency all season, allowing just 106.5 points per 100 possessions. The Thunder limited opponents to a playoff-best 19.5 field goal attempts within five feet of the basket, and their twin-towers frontcourt of Holmgren and Hartenstein creates the most daunting paint defense in the sport.

The Lakers' offense without Doncic is already structurally compromised, and they barely did enough offensively against Houston in the first round. While Houston is good on D, OKC is another level, and LA's offensive struggles should continue tonight -- and that's the biggest reason I'm backing the under.

SGP Odds at Publication: +302

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

