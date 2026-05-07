NHL Picks Today: NHL Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game 3

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Dan Vladar Over 26.5 Saves

Under 5.5 Goals

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction: Game 3 Betting Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers tonight for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series. Carolina leads the series 2-0.

Step-by-step matchup analysis

1. Series momentum favors Carolina

Carolina has controlled the series through two games. The Hurricanes own a 55.9% Corsi For rate and have generated 54.6% of expected goals through the first two games of Round 2, while outscoring Philadelphia 5-1 at 5-on-5. That tells us this is not just a goaltending-driven 2-0 lead — Carolina has been the better possession team and the better territorial team.

2. Goaltending edge: Frederik Andersen has been elite

Frederik Andersen has been one of the best goalies in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting a .958 save percentage and 12.53 goals saved above expected through six playoff games. Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar has also been excellent, with a .928 save percentage and 8.67 goals saved above expected over eight postseason games, but Andersen gives Carolina the cleaner defensive floor.

3. Projected lineups favor Carolina’s depth

Carolina’s projected top six is Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall–Logan Stankoven–Jackson Blake, with Frederik Andersen projected in goal. Philadelphia’s projected lineup includes Denver Barkey–Trevor Zegras–Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny–Christian Dvorak–Porter Martone, and Dan Vladar in net. NHL.com lists Carolina with no injuries, while Philadelphia has Rodrigo Abols and Nikita Grebenkin injured.

4. Head-to-head history says Philadelphia can keep it tight

The regular-season series was competitive: Carolina went 3-0-1, Philadelphia went 1-0-3, and all four games went beyond regulation. That matters for puck-line and underdog angles, but the playoff version of this matchup has been more one-sided at 5-on-5.

5. Final prediction

Philadelphia should show more urgency at home, but Carolina’s shot volume, depth, defensive structure and Andersen’s form make the Hurricanes the better betting side.

3 Best NHL Bets for the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game 3

1. Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes May 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Hurricanes are the better straight-up side. Carolina has controlled possession, driven expected goals, and dominated the 5-on-5 scoring battle in this series. With Andersen playing at an elite level and the Hurricanes carrying the healthier lineup, this is a strong road favorite spot.

Philadelphia’s home-ice boost matters, but the Flyers have not shown enough consistent puck possession to trust them against Carolina’s forecheck and transition pressure.

2. Dan Vladar Over 26.5 Saves (-120)

60 Min Dan Vladar Total Saves Dan Vladar - Over May 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the best player prop angle on the board. Carolina led the NHL in road shot-attempt rate during the regular season and has continued to drive volume in the playoffs. Through two games of this series, the Hurricanes have owned a 55.9% Corsi For rate, which points to another busy night for Vladar.

The bet also works with the likely game script. Philadelphia needs to push harder offensively at home, which can create more Carolina counterattacks and shot volume. Vladar does not need to win the game — he just needs to face enough volume to clear the saves number.

3. Under 5.5 Goals

Total Goals Under May 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series still profiles as a lower-scoring playoff matchup. Carolina has allowed very little at 5-on-5, Andersen has been outstanding, and Philadelphia’s best path to staying competitive is slowing the game down rather than trading chances.

The Hurricanes have outscored the Flyers 5-1 at 5-on-5 through two games, but this does not project as a wide-open track meet. With both goalies playing well and playoff pace tightening, a 3-2 type result is the most likely script.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.