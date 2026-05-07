Cavaliers vs. Pistons: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Pistons Moneyline

Jalen Duren 10+ Rebounds

Under 215.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Pistons vs. Cavs Props and Betting Picks for Game 2

Leg 1: Detroit Pistons Moneyline

Moneyline Detroit Pistons May 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Pistons are 12-2 at home since March 12, won the Central Division by eight games with a 60-22 record, and just forced 19 Cleveland Cavaliers turnovers in a 111-101 Game 1 victory despite Cade Cunningham shooting just 6-of-19 from the floor. When your team wins by 10 points while your best player shoots 31.6%, the talent gap is real. Detroit converted those Cleveland turnovers into 31 points off giveaways — the single biggest swing factor of the entire game.

The Pistons are built to repeat the formula: Ausar Thompson suffocating Donovan Mitchell and James Harden defensively, Daniss Jenkins disrupting passing lanes, and Cunningham punishing the Cavaliers' porous guard defense on the other end. The Pistons are playing with genuine confidence and belief. Detroit wins Game 2.

Leg 2: Jalen Duren 10+ Rebounds

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Jalen Duren -310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Duren is one of the most dominant offensive rebounders in the NBA, and the Cavaliers have the personnel problems on the glass to make this prop one of Thursday's most reliable legs. During the regular season, Duren averaged 10.5 rebounds per game — right at this line — but reached double-digit boards in six consecutive appearances heading into the playoffs.

More critically for this prop, Duren is facing a Cavaliers frontcourt that ranked only 11th in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage after the All-Star break. Cleveland gave up 41 rebounds in Game 1 compared to Detroit's 45, and Duren personally grabbed 12 boards in the series opener despite Jarrett Allen's foul trouble limiting some of his direct post battles.

In the regular-season meetings, Duren averaged 12.3 rebounds in his three games against Cleveland specifically, making the Cavaliers one of his best individual statistical matchups on the entire schedule. If Allen faces early foul trouble again — a real possibility given Detroit's physicality — Duren will be completely unleashed on the glass. This leg correlates positively with Detroit winning, as Duren's rebounding directly fuels transition offense and second-chance points that extend Detroit's leads.

Leg 3: Under 215.5 Total Points

Total Points Under May 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The under is supported by both game theory and raw data. Detroit's defensive identity is built around slowing the pace, winning in the paint, and limiting transition opportunities. In their 14 home games since March 12, the Pistons have held opponents to 107.2 points per game — one of the stingiest home defensive rates in the league. Cleveland scored 101 points in Game 1 despite an 84-80 disadvantage in field goal attempts and a 35-16 deficit in free throw attempts.

The total for this game is set at 215.5 — which implies a pace-controlled, defensive-minded game rather than a track meet. This is the style of game Detroit needs to play to win, so this leg correlates well with the Pistons ML.

SGP Odds at Publication: +268

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

