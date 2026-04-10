Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, AZFamily, and Suns+

Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (44-36) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (51-29) at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026. The Lakers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the fifth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 219.5 -130 +110

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (54.4%)

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 46 times this season (46-32-2).

Against the spread, the Lakers are 43-36-1 this year.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 36 times this season.

Lakers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 52.5% of the time (42 out of 80 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (23-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 41 opportunities this season (36.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .564 (22-16-1). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 22 of 39 times at home (56.4%), and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 8 boards and 1 assists.

Oso Ighodaro's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 65.5% from the field.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 20.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Lakers 12.4 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Lakers receive 8.4 points per game from Jake LaRavia, plus 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Per game, Luke Kennard gives the Lakers 8.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Rui Hachimura provides the Lakers 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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