Lakers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Lakers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: YES and SportsNet LA

The Brooklyn Nets (17-56) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (47-26) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on YES and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -17.5 220.5 -1786 +980

Lakers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (85.9%)

Lakers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 40-32-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets are 33-37-3 against the spread this season.

This season, 38 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 33 of 73 set point totals (45.2%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better at home, covering 20 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

When playing at home, the Lakers exceed the over/under 60% of the time (21 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 44.7% of games on the road (17 of 38 contests).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .457 (16-18-1). On the road, it is .447 (17-19-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 35) than away (15 of 38) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 assists and 7.8 boards.

LeBron James averages 21 points, 6 boards and 6.9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 67.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Terance Mann averages 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Nets get 6.8 points per game from Josh Minott, plus 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists.

The Nets get 6.1 points per game from Drake Powell, plus 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

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