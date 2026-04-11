Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA

The Utah Jazz (22-59) are heavy underdogs (-17) as they try to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (52-29) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -17 235.5 -1786 +980

Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (82.5%)

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 44 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have 41 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

This season, 42 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 59.3% of the time (48 out of 81 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-16-1) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 22 of 40 home matchups (55%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (19-21-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over more often at home (27 of 41, 65.9%) than away (21 of 40, 52.5%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 21 points, 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.3 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Luke Kennard averages 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 47.8% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 1.5 made treys per game.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ace Bailey averages 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 14.9 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 11.7 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Cody Williams provides the Jazz 8.7 points, 3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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