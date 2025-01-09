Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (8-27) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Lakers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8.5 221.5 -340 +275

Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (75.7%)

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-17-1).

The Hornets are 17-16-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 16 times out of 35 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 12 of 35 set point totals (34.3%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 19 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 17 opportunities this season (47.1%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (8-9-2). On the road, it is .562 (9-7-0).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 19) than away (seven of 16) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (third in NBA).

LeBron James averages 23.8 points, 7.7 boards and 8.8 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 triples.

The Hornets are getting 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Miles Bridges averages 17.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Hornets are receiving 8.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Cody Martin.

Per game, Josh Green gets the Hornets 7.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

