Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 21st-ranked rushing defense (120 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Kyren Williams Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.35

67.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.84

12.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 20.9 fantasy points in 2025 (10.5 per game), Williams is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 73rd overall.

Through two games this year, Williams has posted 20.9 fantasy points, running for 132 yards and scoring one touchdown on 35 carries. He has also contributed 17 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Williams posted 8.0 fantasy points, toting the ball 17 times for 66 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with two receptions for 14 yards as a receiver.

Eagles Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.