Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will face the New England Patriots, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Murray for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you below.

Murray vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 222.35

222.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.21

30.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Murray is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (12th overall), tallying 223.0 total fantasy points (17.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Murray has put up 43.5 fantasy points (14.5 per game), as he's racked up 804 yards on 80-of-120 passing with three touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 73 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Murray has accumulated 1,224 passing yards (115-of-164) with four TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 77.0 fantasy points (15.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 100 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Murray's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he put up 28.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he posted 4.8 fantasy points. He passed for 154 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown catch by 20 players this year.

New England has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

