Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (24-26) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-33)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | PIT: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | PIT: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Burrows will take the mound for the Pirates. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. Burrows never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.5%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -120 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Milwaukee is +126 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on May 22, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 17, or 68%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 49 opportunities.

The Brewers are 26-23-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-21).

Pittsburgh is 10-19 (winning only 34.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-28-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 20-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 111th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Rhys Hoskins leads his team in OBP (.402) and total hits (45) this season.

Hoskins has recorded a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Chourio has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .136 with a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 32 hits with a .350 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both statistics. He's batting .221 and slugging .421.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 134th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 95th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .203.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads his team with a .310 slugging percentage.

