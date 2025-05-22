Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (33-17) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-22)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and CLEG

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | CLE: (+116)

DET: (-136) | CLE: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

DET: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 2-5, 4.44 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 3-4, 4.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (2-5) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (3-4) will take the ball for the Guardians. Flaherty's team is 2-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Guardians have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Bibee's eight starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 1-2 in Bibee's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.9%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +116 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Detroit is +152 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on May 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (75%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 18 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 27-22-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 13 of the 27 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.1%).

Cleveland is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-2).

The Guardians have covered 45.7% of their games this season, going 21-25-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 43 hits, which ranks first among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.532) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .278 with a .309 OBP and 22 RBI for Detroit this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 52 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .304 and slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is 21st in slugging.

Ramirez brings a 14-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan has a .377 OBP while slugging .439. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .317.

He is seventh in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Santana has three doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .231.

Kyle Manzardo has five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .216.

