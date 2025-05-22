Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-24) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 3-2, 2.33 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-5, 5.91 ERA

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) for the Braves and Trevor Williams (2-5) for the Nationals. When Smith-Shawver starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Smith-Shawver's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Williams' starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (57.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Nationals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-154) and Washington as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -128.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Nationals contest on May 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 12-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 47 chances this season.

The Braves are 22-25-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 19-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

Washington has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-23-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 25-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .240 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .351 while slugging .457.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Olson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in OBP (.416) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .266 while slugging .461.

Among all qualified, he is 65th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Ozuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.444) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Albies brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .225 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .538. Both lead the Nationals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 21st and he is 13th in slugging.

Wood enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' 45 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .223.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .230.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

