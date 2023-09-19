Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), tight end Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (268.5 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Pitts, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Pitts vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.87

5.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.52

44.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts has produced 5.9 fantasy points in 2023 (3.0 per game), which ranks him 29th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 202 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Pitts has compiled 59 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on four catches (eight targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 5.9.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Pitts reeled in two balls on five targets for 15 yards, good for 1.5 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

