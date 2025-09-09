Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts will take on the team with last season's 28th-ranked pass defense, the Minnesota Vikings (242.0 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Pitts for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kyle Pitts Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.54

36.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 84.2 fantasy points (5.0 per game) in 2024, Pitts ranked 179th in the league and 12th at his position.

In his one game this season so far, Pitts had seven receptions on eight targets, for 59 yards, and ended up with 5.9 fantasy points.

In Week 8 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pitts put up a season-high 21.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last year, Pitts picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Last season, Minnesota allowed five quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Vikings gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Minnesota allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Vikings last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Minnesota allowed eight players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Vikings allowed 22 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, three players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Vikings gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

