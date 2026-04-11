Kraken vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

Seattle Kraken (33-34-11) vs. Calgary Flames (32-37-9)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-140) Flames (+116) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (59.8%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kraken are +168 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -215.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

The Kraken-Flames matchup on April 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -140 favorite, while Calgary is a +116 underdog on the road.

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