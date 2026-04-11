FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kraken vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kraken vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (33-34-11) vs. Calgary Flames (32-37-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-140)Flames (+116)6.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (59.8%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kraken are +168 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -215.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Kraken-Flames matchup on April 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -140 favorite, while Calgary is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup