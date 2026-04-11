NHL
Kraken vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kraken vs Flames Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (33-34-11) vs. Calgary Flames (32-37-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-140)
|Flames (+116)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (59.8%)
Kraken vs Flames Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kraken are +168 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -215.
Kraken vs Flames Over/Under
- The Kraken-Flames matchup on April 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.
Kraken vs Flames Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -140 favorite, while Calgary is a +116 underdog on the road.