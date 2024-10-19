Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.
Kraken vs Flames Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (3-2) vs. Calgary Flames (4-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Kraken (-152)
|Flames (+126)
|5.5
Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (70.4%)
Kraken vs Flames Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Kraken vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Flames on October 19, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.
Kraken vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite at home.