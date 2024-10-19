menu item
NHL

Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (3-2) vs. Calgary Flames (4-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Kraken (-152)Flames (+126)5.5

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (70.4%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Flames on October 19, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite at home.

