Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

Seattle Kraken (3-2) vs. Calgary Flames (4-0)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-152) Flames (+126) 5.5

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (70.4%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Flames on October 19, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite at home.

