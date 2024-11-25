NHL
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
In NHL action on Monday, the Seattle Kraken play the Anaheim Ducks.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (10-10-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-3)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-140)
|Ducks (+116)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (61.6%)
Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Kraken are +180 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -225.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on November 25, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -140 favorite on the road.