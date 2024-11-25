Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

In NHL action on Monday, the Seattle Kraken play the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (10-10-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-3)

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-140) Ducks (+116) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (61.6%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Kraken are +180 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -225.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on November 25, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -140 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!