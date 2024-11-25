menu item
NHL

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

In NHL action on Monday, the Seattle Kraken play the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (10-10-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-140)Ducks (+116)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (61.6%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Kraken are +180 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -225.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on November 25, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -140 favorite on the road.

