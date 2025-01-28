Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Seattle Kraken will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (22-26-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (20-23-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-164) Ducks (+136) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (56.5%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Kraken are +152 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -188.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Kraken-Ducks on January 28 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Ducks, Seattle is the favorite at -164, and Anaheim is +136 playing on the road.

