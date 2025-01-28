NHL
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Seattle Kraken will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (22-26-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (20-23-6)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-164)
|Ducks (+136)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (56.5%)
Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Kraken are +152 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -188.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kraken-Ducks on January 28 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Ducks, Seattle is the favorite at -164, and Anaheim is +136 playing on the road.