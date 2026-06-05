Knicks vs. Spurs: Prediction, Picks and SGP for NBA Finals Game 2 (June 5, 2026)

Top Bets at a Glance

Spurs Moneyline

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 Rebounds

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today? You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the NBA best bets for today?

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Spurs Moneyline

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Jun 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the anchor leg of the SGP. The San Antonio Spurs are -225 to win outright, reflecting the genuine probability that a desperate, elite home team with the best player on the floor wins Game 2. The case for Spurs is this: Victor Wembanyama correction, home desperation, Mitch Johnson adjustments, and the 23-year historical precedent against road teams going up 2-0 in the Finals. At -225 as the anchor, this is the price you pay to have the game script right. The SGP structure means including it lowers the overall parlay odds but creates the essential correlation -- if the Spurs win convincingly, Wembanyama almost certainly had a quality individual performance, which directly supports these first two legs.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Victor Wembanyama -210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points per game in the regular season and 27.3 in the WCF, but his most relevant data point for this specific prop is his response history. In games following a shooting performance below 35% from the field, Wembanyama has averaged 32.1 points in his subsequent games this season. The -200 odds on this leg account for the correction expectation, but his ceiling in a motivated home performance where he will likely be super aggressive is well above 25 points.

The correlation with Leg 1 is direct: Wembanyama scoring 25-plus points increases the Spurs' chances to win.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Rebounds Karl-Anthony Towns Over Jun 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in these playoffs and grabbed 12 in Game 1. The case for this over remains intact regardless of the game script: Towns is an excellent rebounder whose size is a must for the New York Knicks this series as they try to combat Wemby's size. In a game where the Spurs will try to control the pace and force the Knicks into more halfcourt possessions, Towns' defensive rebounding numbers increase because there are more missed shots to collect on the defensive end without transition opportunities cutting into his total.

SGP Odds at Publication: +251

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

