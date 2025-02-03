Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG

The Houston Rockets (32-16) are 5.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (32-17) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 3, 2025. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 223.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (64.8%)

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-23-1).

The Rockets have played 48 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 28 times out of 48 chances.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.2% of the time (26 out of 48 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.7%) than games on the road (56.5%).

This year, Houston is 12-10-1 at home against the spread (.522 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-9-0 ATS (.640).

Rockets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 23) than on the road (16 of 25) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.7 points, 2.9 boards and 7.5 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 9.8 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Amen Thompson gets the Rockets 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

The Rockets are receiving 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

