Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSIN and MSG

The Indiana Pacers (15-53) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 13-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (44-25) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and MSG. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -16.5 225.5 -952 +640

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (88.3%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup 35 times this season (35-33-1).

In the Pacers' 68 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 32 times out of 68 chances.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 47.1% of the time this year (32 of 68 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-12-0) than it has in road affairs (14-21-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 33 home games (45.5%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 17 of 36 matchups (47.2%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.529, 18-16-0 record) than on the road (.324, 11-23-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more often at home (17 of 34, 50%) than on the road (15 of 34, 44.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.7 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 24 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Pacers are getting 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

The Pacers receive 11.3 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Pacers are getting 14.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Jay Huff averages 9.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

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