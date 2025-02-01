Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The New York Knicks (32-16) are big, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -10.5 225.5 -481 +370

Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (74.2%)

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 25-22-1 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 46 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 27 times out of 46 chances this season.

The Lakers have gone over the point total 47.8% of the time this year (22 of 46 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 25 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 25 home matchups (56%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 23 games (56.5%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (13-9-0) than away (10-12-2) this year.

Lakers games have finished above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (10 of 22), and 50% of the time away (12 of 24).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 assists and 13.7 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 23.8 points, 7.5 boards and 9 assists. He is also sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gets the Lakers 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 8.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Max Christie.

The Lakers get 9.5 points per game from Dalton Knecht, plus 3.1 boards and 0.9 assists.

