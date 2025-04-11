Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSOH

The New York Knicks (50-30) are favored by 9 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is 226.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9 226 -350 +280

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (51.4%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-40-1).

The Cavaliers have 46 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 42 times.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over 49 times in 80 opportunities (61.3%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-18-1) than it has in road games (18-22-0).

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (57.5%) than road tilts (47.5%).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .575. It is 23-16-1 ATS on its home court and 23-16-1 on the road.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Cavaliers' games have finished above the over/under at home (60%, 24 of 40) compared to away (62.5%, 25 of 40).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 13.7 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points for the Cavaliers, plus 4.5 boards and 5 assists.

Per game, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Darius Garland gives the Cavaliers 20.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 9.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 70.8% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Per game, De'Andre Hunter gives the Cavaliers 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

