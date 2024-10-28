Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the New York Knicks (1-1) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at Madison Square Garden as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 -110 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -144 +122

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (67.7%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks put together a 44-36-2 ATS record last year.

The Cavaliers' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or more was 13-11-1 last year.

A total of 37 Knicks games last season went over the point total.

There were 40 Cavaliers games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

When playing at home last season, New York owned a worse record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (23-17-1).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.488, 20-20-1).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson posted 28.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists last season.

Mikal Bridges put up 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. He also put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns collected 21.8 points, 8.3 boards and 3 assists. He sank 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

Josh Hart's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers last season were 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He made 50.1% of his shots from the field.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen's numbers last season were 16.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 63.4% from the field (fourth in league).

Donovan Mitchell recorded 26.6 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Caris LeVert collected 14 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus' numbers last season were 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland put up 18 points, 6.5 assists and 2.7 boards.

