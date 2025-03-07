Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KENS

The Sacramento Kings (32-29) are favored by 5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (26-34) on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and KENS. The matchup has a point total of 236.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5 236 -205 +172

Kings vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (71.5%)

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Kings are 25-33-3 against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 27-33-0 against the spread this year.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 53.3% of the time this year (32 of 60 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 29 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 32 games on the road.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 17 of 29 home matchups (58.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 32 games (50%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (14-16-0) than away (13-17-0).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 53.3% of the time both at home (16 of 30) and away (16 of 30) this year.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 3.2 made treys per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Keon Ellis is averaging 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks (first in NBA).

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.9 assists per game. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Stephon Castle averages 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Per game, Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.