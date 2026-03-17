Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (50-18) square off against the Sacramento Kings (18-51) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -13.5 234.5 -699 +500

Kings vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (76.8%)

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 35-28-4 against the spread this season.

The Kings have 28 wins against the spread in 69 games this season.

This season, 29 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 33 of 69 set point totals (47.8%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse at home, covering 16 times in 33 home games, and 19 times in 35 road games.

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (45.5%) than road games (40%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (15-18-1). On the road, it is .382 (13-20-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (17 times out of 35) than away (16 of 34) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11.2 boards and 2.9 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Stephon Castle averages 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.8 points, 3 boards and 4 assists for the Kings.

The Kings receive 15.4 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Maxime Raynaud averages 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 56.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Precious Achiuwa gives the Kings 9.2 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Nique Clifford gets the Kings 7.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

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