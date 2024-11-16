menu item
NHL

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (9-6-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-7-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-205)Red Wings (+168)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (67.6%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Kings are +124 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -152.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Red Wings game on November 16, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Red Wings, Los Angeles is the favorite at -205, and Detroit is +168 playing on the road.

