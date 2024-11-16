Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (9-6-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-7-1)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-205) Red Wings (+168) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (67.6%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Kings are +124 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -152.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Red Wings game on November 16, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Red Wings, Los Angeles is the favorite at -205, and Detroit is +168 playing on the road.

