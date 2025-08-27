FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 8/27/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Framber Valdez, Astros ($10,400)

Framber Valdez at home against the Colorado Rockies? Yes, please. While Hunter Brown flopped last night in this same spot, we can go back to the well with Valdez. The Houston Astros' lefty has been his usual self in 2025, recording a 3.56 SIERA, 23.5% strikeout rate and 59.1% ground-ball rate. The K upside isn't always elite, but he's listed at -148 odds to go over 6.5 strikeouts tonight. For me, he's the clear SP1.

Ryan Bergert, Royals ($8,500)

If I want to save salary at SP, Ryan Bergert is my guy. Since coming to the Kansas City Royals, Bergert has unlocked a new level, pitching his way to a 3.74 SIERA and 25.3% K rate across 22 1/3 innings. He's averaging 31.7 FanDuel points per game over his past three starts. He'll see the Chicago White Sox tonight, and while Chicago's offense isn't the pushover it used to be, Bergert is still in a good spot.

Sonny Gray, Cardinals ($9,400)

I think there's a chance Sonny Gray slips through the cracks a little bit due to the two aforementioned arms. If it at all seems like that'll be the case, I want to be overweight on him thanks to his home clash with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gray owns a 3.18 SIERA and 26.9% strikeout rate for the season. He has single-game outbursts of 46 and 49 FanDuel points over his last four outings, and he should be able to cruise versus a meh Pirates offense.

Stacks to Target

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Kerry Carpenter ($3,000), Riley Greene ($3,600), Colt Keith ($2,800) and Gleyber Torres ($3,000)

The main slate's top implied total belongs to the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are showing a 5.5-run implied total against Luis Morales, a rookie right-hander who has a 4.57 SIERA, 42.5% hard-hit rate and 45.0% fly-ball rate over his first 15.2 MLB innings. With a park-factor boost in Sacramento, the Tigers' offense can erupt. Kerry Carpenter's salary is pretty modest for a guy who has mauled RHPs to the tune of a .361 wOBA and 48.7% fly-ball rate. Colt Keith is a value leadoff bat, and Riley Greene has a gaudy .390 wOBA and 43.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,200), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100), Lawrence Butler ($2,900) and Brent Rooker ($3,600)

On the flip side of that game, the Athletics (5.1 implied total) can cook against Casey Mize. The right-handed Mize is having a rough second half, giving up a .361 wOBA in the split. Nick Kurtz's salary is way up there, but he's got some wild numbers against RHPs, including a .487 wOBA and 47.2% hard-hit rate. Tyler Soderstrom has produced a .376 wOBA and 41.3% hard-hit rate versus righties and is one of my favorite point-per-dollar bats on the slate.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Yordan Alvarez ($3,300), Jose Altuve ($3,200), Christian Walker ($3,200) and Jesus Sanchez ($2,900)

The Astros carry an appealing 5.3 implied total into a date with Chase Dollander. Dollander is experiencing an improved second half, but he's still allowing a 40.9% fly-ball rate in that time. For the season, right-handed hitters have a .357 wOBA against him, and that sets up Houston's righty-heavy offense for a big night. Yordan Alvarez, one of the game's elite left-handed sluggers, made his return from injury last night, and his salary probably won't be in the low $3,000s for very long. After a slow first half, Christian Walker's second-half wOBA is .352 while he has a 42.1% hard-hit rate and 48.4% fly-ball rate since the break.

All customers get a 20% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game(s) happening August 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.