FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (26-14-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-21-5)
  • Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-146)Red Wings (+122)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -225.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • Kings versus Red Wings, on January 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Red Wings, Los Angeles is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup