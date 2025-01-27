NHL
Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27
The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Red Wings Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (26-14-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-21-5)
- Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: NHL Network
Kings vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Red Wings (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)
Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -225.
Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Kings versus Red Wings, on January 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Red Wings, Los Angeles is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +122 playing at home.