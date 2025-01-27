Kings vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Monday.

Kings vs Red Wings Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (26-14-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-21-5)

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Red Wings (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)

Kings vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -225.

Kings vs Red Wings Over/Under

Kings versus Red Wings, on January 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Kings vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Red Wings, Los Angeles is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +122 playing at home.

